Maha: Two brothers killed as truck hits their two-wheeler

Two brothers going on a two-wheeler were killed after their vehicle was hit by a truck at Sativali in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The accident took place around 6.45 pm on Thursday, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said. The deceased were identified as Santosh Agre (43) and Satish Agre (32), a police official said, adding that a search has been launched to nab the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the accident. An offense was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

