Left Menu

Agnipath: Protest disrupts traffic on Yamuna Expressway

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:29 IST
Agnipath: Protest disrupts traffic on Yamuna Expressway
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continued on Friday as scores of youngsters descended on Yamuna Expressway and blocked traffic movement briefly, officials said.

The movement through Jewar toll plaza between Greater Noida and Mathura-Agra was blocked for around an hour from 12 pm, the officials said.

''Police personnel in large numbers were rushed to the protest spot in view of the law and order situation,'' a police official said.

A traffic police official said the movement was briefly disrupted at the Jewar toll plaza due to the protests and several vehicles were diverted from Pari Chowk.

''Normal traffic movement was restored on the Yamuna Expressway in Jewar around 1.30 pm,'' the traffic official told PTI.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022