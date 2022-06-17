Agnipath: Protest disrupts traffic on Yamuna Expressway

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continued on Friday as scores of youngsters descended on Yamuna Expressway and blocked traffic movement briefly, officials said.

The movement through Jewar toll plaza between Greater Noida and Mathura-Agra was blocked for around an hour from 12 pm, the officials said.

''Police personnel in large numbers were rushed to the protest spot in view of the law and order situation,'' a police official said.

A traffic police official said the movement was briefly disrupted at the Jewar toll plaza due to the protests and several vehicles were diverted from Pari Chowk.

''Normal traffic movement was restored on the Yamuna Expressway in Jewar around 1.30 pm,'' the traffic official told PTI.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

