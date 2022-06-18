Left Menu

MP: Five of marriage party killed, 36 injured as a mini-truck overturns

Five persons, including a teenage boy, were killed and 36 others injured after a mini-truck carrying them to a marriage function overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday in Tikahi village under Beohari police station limits, a police official said.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 18-06-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 11:27 IST
MP: Five of marriage party killed, 36 injured as a mini-truck overturns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons, including a teenage boy, were killed and 36 others injured after a mini-truck carrying them to a marriage function overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday in Tikahi village under Beohari police station limits, a police official said. ''The driver of the speeding mini-truck carrying a total of 42 persons to a marriage function lost control at a turn near a dhaba (roadside eatery) at Tikahi,'' Beohari police station's in-charge Sudhir Soni told PTI. These people were going to Dol village from Dholar for the wedding ceremony, he said. ''Five persons, including a 15-year-old boy, died on the spot, while 36 others were injured in the accident, 10 of them critically,'' he said, adding that other deceased were in the age group of 40 to 45 years.

The driver of the vehicle and the groom were safe, Soni said.

While 10 seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment at Shahdol Medical College, while others are being treated at Beohari hospital, he said. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the driver, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022