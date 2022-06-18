Left Menu

UK rail union says talks have failed to avert strike next week

Britons will face widespread disruption across the railway network next week after a trade union said on Saturday talks had failed to avert plans for more than 50,000 workers to strike in a dispute over pay freezes and job cuts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 13:23 IST
UK rail union says talks have failed to avert strike next week
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britons will face widespread disruption across the railway network next week after a trade union said on Saturday talks had failed to avert plans for more than 50,000 workers to strike in a dispute over pay freezes and job cuts. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said the walk outs on June 21, 23 and 25, which it has billed as the biggest industrial action in the rail sector in more than 30 years, would go ahead.

"Despite the best efforts of our negotiators, no viable settlements to the disputes have been created," the RMT said in a statement on Twitter. "So today, having heard the reports on the discussions that have been taking place, we are confirming that the strike action ... will go ahead."

Train operators have said they plan to run severely reduced timetables, with significant disruption also expected on the days in between the strikes. They have warned passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Also Read: I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to remove from their platforms videos of ad of perfume brand that triggered outrage for ''promoting sexual violence against women''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022