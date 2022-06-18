Left Menu

Bharat Dynamics' shares double in 2022 on domestic defence manufacturing push

In line with India's special focus and thrust towards ramping up domestic defence manufacturing, shares of ammunition and missile maker Bharat Dynamics have more than doubled so far in 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:22 IST
Bharat Dynamics' shares double in 2022 on domestic defence manufacturing push
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with India's special focus and thrust towards ramping up domestic defence manufacturing, shares of ammunition and missile maker Bharat Dynamics have more than doubled so far in 2022. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics was incorporated in 1970 as a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence to be the manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the armed forces.

Notably, the defence manufacturer accumulated healthy 108 per cent returns for its investors in 2022. Even though the domestic equity indices took a sharp plunge, majorly in the past one month due to inflationary concerns and its subsequent monetary policy actions by the central bank Reserve Bank of India, Bharat Dynamics' shares managed to sail through despite the headwinds.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Rajnath Singh, earlier this month cleared capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 76,390 crore for the armed forces. It is believed that this fresh acquisition will provide a substantial boost to the Indian defence manufacturing industry, including Bharat Dynamics, and reduce foreign spending significantly.

Separately, the company recently signed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Ministry of Defence for supply of ASTRA MK-I Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Air to Air Missile and associates equipments to Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. This too has likely given a buoyancy to the company's share prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022