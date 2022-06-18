Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:19 IST
Southern Railway operates trains on diverted routes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Several trains that faced disruption of services in South Central Railway and Eastern Railway were diverted due to the protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme related to recruitment in the defence services, the Southern Railway said on Saturday.

On Friday, train services were affected with Southern Railway cancelling many trains due to the agitation.

Southern Railway, in a press release on Saturday, said changes in pattern of train services have been announced consequent to the cancellation of train services on Friday.

Accordingly, the following trains are being run on diverted routes --- Santragachi-Dr MGR Chennai Central AC Superfast Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Superfast Mail, Dhanbad-Alleppey Express, Tatanagar-Yeswantpur Weekly Superfast Express, Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Junction Bi-weekly Superfast Express, New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express, Yestantpur-Howrah Daily Superfast Express, the release said.

The Dr MGR Chennai Central-Chhapra Superfast Bi-weekly Express and Danapur-KSR Bengaluru Express Sanghamitra Express have been cancelled, it said.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway said few train services have been restored including Hyderabad-Dr MGR Chennai Central, Hyderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express, Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express, and Dr MGR Chennai Central-Hyderabad Express, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

