Diplomatic Dynamics: US and India Strengthen Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House to discuss bilateral relations. The agenda was rich, focusing on trade, critical minerals, defense cooperation, and the Quad alliance.

Accompanying Misri was US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who remarked on the productivity of the meeting through a post on X. The discussion underscored the importance the two nations place on strengthening their collaborative efforts on multiple fronts.

Additionally, Misri had earlier engaged with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, to take stock of the progress made since the Foreign Office Consultations in December. The dialogue also touched on recent developments in West Asia and other regional interests.