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Diplomatic Dynamics: US and India Strengthen Ties

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a fruitful meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House. Discussions focused on enhancing the bilateral relationship, covering trade, critical minerals, defense, and the Quad. Rubio plans to visit India next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 05:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 05:12 IST
Diplomatic Dynamics: US and India Strengthen Ties
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House to discuss bilateral relations. The agenda was rich, focusing on trade, critical minerals, defense cooperation, and the Quad alliance.

Accompanying Misri was US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who remarked on the productivity of the meeting through a post on X. The discussion underscored the importance the two nations place on strengthening their collaborative efforts on multiple fronts.

Additionally, Misri had earlier engaged with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, to take stock of the progress made since the Foreign Office Consultations in December. The dialogue also touched on recent developments in West Asia and other regional interests.

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