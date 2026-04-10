Fire Erupts at Pemex's Dos Bocas Refinery Warehouse
A fire has broken out at Pemex's petroleum coke warehouse at the Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco, Mexico. No injuries have been reported so far, and emergency services have been deployed to manage the situation. Authorities are addressing the incident to prevent further complications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 05:09 IST
A petroleum coke warehouse at Pemex's Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco, Mexico, was the site of a fire on Thursday. Officials from the state oil company reported that no injuries have been confirmed at this time.
Emergency services responded swiftly to the blaze, deploying resources to the scene to prevent the situation from escalating further.
The company continues to monitor conditions as they unfold, although the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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- Pemex
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- Dos Bocas
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- Tabasco
- petroleum coke
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- Mexico
- emergency services
- incident