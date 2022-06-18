Gems, jewellery exports surge 20 pc to Rs 25,365 cr in May: GJEPC

India's gems and jewellery exports during May witnessed a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent to Rs 25,365.35 crore (USD 3.28 billion), amid strong demand from key markets, including the US, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Saturday.

The overall gems and jewellery exports stood at Rs 21,156.10 crore (USD 2.89 billion) in May 2021, GJEPC said in a statement.

Gross exports of gems and jewellery for the period of April-May 2022 grew 10.08 per cent to Rs 51,050.53 crore (USD 6.65 billion), compared to Rs 46,376.57 crore (USD 6.28 billion) during April-May 2021.

''I believe we're witnessing India's steady progress towards becoming the gem and jewellery manufacturer of choice for the rest of the world.

''For instance, the April to May 2022 period has seen consistent export growth to many of our key markets, including the US which accounted for USD 2.58 billion, Hong Kong (USD 1.38 billion), UAE (USD 810.16 million) and Belgium (USD 441.37 million),'' GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said.

Given its satisfaction with the industry's export performance last year, the government has pushed the goal post forward by another 17 per cent to USD 45.7 billion for 2022-23, he stated.

''I am confident that the groundwork laid by trade agreements with UAE and Australia will help us in reaching this new target. We remain proactive in identifying new opportunities to counterbalance the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” he added.

Meanwhile, in May exports of Cut and Polished Diamonds (CPD) surged 10.04 per cent to Rs 16,156.03 crore (USD 2,089.17 million), compared to Rs 14,681.42 crore (USD 2,004.99 million) in 2021.

Gold jewellery exports (plain and studded jewellery) in May jumped 50.11 per cent to Rs 5,273.40 crore (USD 681.47 million), compared to Rs 3,513.08 crore (USD 479.54 million) in May 2021, according to the data.

Silver jewellery exports during April-May 2022 witnessed a decline of 6.63 per cent to Rs 3,728.84 crore (USD 485.41 million), compared to Rs 3,993.64 crore (USD 540.19 million) during April-May 2021.

Coloured gemstone exports during April-May 2022 grew by 106.91 per cent to Rs 584.45 crore (USD 75.99 million) against Rs 282.47 crore (USD 38.20 million) during the first two months of the previous financial year.

Similarly, polished lab-grown diamonds in April-May 2022 witnessed a growth of 105.58 per cent to Rs 2,499.95 crore (USD 325.45 million), compared to Rs 1,216.06 crore (USD 164.52 million) during the same period of the previous fiscal.

