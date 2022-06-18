Present most friendly face to encourage investors: Jitendra Singh to J-K Bank management

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir Bank management will have to present its most friendly face which should encourage the investors from far and wide to invest, with the confidence of "ease of doing business", according to an official statement.

Welcoming MD & CEO of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Baldev Prakash, who had called on the minister, into his new role, Singh said, the bank has a rich legacy, having been founded even before the independence of India. "It is, therefore, in the best interest of upholding the respectability of banking services as well as citizens' benefits that the bank is managed with the highest professional norms," the minister was quoted as having said in the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The Minister of State for Personnel said, in recent times, J&K bank had been, on certain occasions, in the news for wrong reasons. Singh said, it is, therefore, the responsibility of all the stake holders to restore the bank to its earlier credibility. For this purpose, he said, it is important that the banking officials conduct themselves with the highest integrity and at the same time the outside or extraneous influences also resist from interfering in the working of the bank.

Singh appreciated the role of J&K bank in facilitating the implementation of new industrial policy in the Union Territory. He said, with increasing investments from outside the UT, the bank management will have to present its most friendly face which should encourage the investors from far and wide to invest, with the confidence of "ease of doing business", the statement said.

Baldev Prakash has taken over as the MD & CEO of J&K Bank after over 30 years of experience in banking in various roles at small and large size branches at the State Bank of India, it said. Earlier, the Reserve Bank India had approved his appointment as MD & CEO of J&K Bank for a period of three years. Before taking over his current assignment, Prakash was Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing Department) at State Bank of India, Mumbai.

