Left Menu

Biplab Deb Warns: 'Pandian, Not BJP, Will Defy CM Naveen Patnaik in This Election'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be finished in this election not by the BJP but by his aide VK Pandian, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb claimed on Sunday.Addressing an election rally in Berhampur, Deb said that if the chief ministers father Biju Patnaik was alive he would have been hurt to see that the state was being run by an outsider.The people of Odisha have given you respect.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:13 IST
Biplab Deb Warns: 'Pandian, Not BJP, Will Defy CM Naveen Patnaik in This Election'
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be ''finished in this election'' not by the BJP but by his aide VK Pandian, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb claimed on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally in Berhampur, Deb said that if the chief minister's father Biju Patnaik was alive he would have been hurt to see that the state was being run by an ''outsider''.

''The people of Odisha have given you respect. But, you are not doing justice to them. Why will the elected representative not run the state? Did people vote for you so that Pandian runs the government?'' he asked, targeting the chief minister.

''Naveen-babu... not the BJP, Pandian will finish you in this election,'' he added.

Deb, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, said Odisha was rich in natural resources and has hard-working people.

''Then why would an outsider run the government? Is there not a single eligible person here to run the state?'' he asked.

''Patnaik has served the people, and I have respect for him and his late father. But now the time has come, Patnaik should retire,'' Deb said.

He exhorted party workers to ''free'' Odisha from an ''outsider''.

''Hand Odisha to PM Narendra Modi for five years, he will make it the number one state,'' he said.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, starting on May 13.

There are 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state and a 147-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024