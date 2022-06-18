Left Menu

TVS MD donates Rs 1 cr at Tirumala temple

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:20 IST
TVS MD donates Rs 1 cr at Tirumala temple
Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company Image Credit: ANI
An offering of Rs.1 crore was made at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala here, by TVS Motors Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu, on Saturday, a temple official said.

On behalf of Sudarshan, a family member arrived here and handed over a Demand Draft for Rs. One crore and five lakh to A. Venkata Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine.

The devotee requested the TTD to utilize the donation for the development of Hill Temple-run Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Care Facility here, the official said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based GVA Infra has also made a donation of about Rs.1 crore at the ancient hill temple with a request to the temple management to use the fund for its Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadani Scheme that offers medical care to the poor and needy patients, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

