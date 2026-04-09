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Determined Voter Overcomes Ballot Roadblock in Kerala

A young mother in Kerala's central district finally voted in the Assembly elections after a prolonged wait, overcoming an initial rejection due to her injured left index finger. Denied by the presiding officer, she insisted on her right, eventually casting her vote after hours of persistent negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:40 IST
Determined Voter Overcomes Ballot Roadblock in Kerala
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  • India

A young mother from a central district of Kerala was initially denied her right to vote in the state's Assembly elections due to an injured left index finger. However, her perseverance ultimately allowed her to cast her ballot after hours of waiting.

Arriving at the voting booth near Kurkancheri at 1.30 pm, Akshaya was told that she could not vote unless her left index finger was inked. Despite showing medical certificates proving her injury, the presiding officer refused to permit her to vote with a different finger.

With support from local leaders and after a prolonged standoff involving instructions from the Returning Officer, Akshaya was eventually able to vote at 6.15 pm, marking the conclusion of a determined effort to exercise her democratic right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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