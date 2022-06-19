Left Menu

Karnataka ready with aerospace, defence policy: Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:15 IST
Karnataka ready with aerospace, defence policy: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

For the three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) from November 2, Karnataka Industries Department is ready with an aerospace and defence policy (2022-27).

The policy aims to establish the State as the preferred investment destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing, the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said in a statement.

He said the Defence Ministry has set a target of 70 per cent self-reliance in weaponry by 2027 thereby creating prospects for industry players to capitalise on.

The key features of the policy include attracting investments to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore (USD 6 billion) in the aerospace and the defence sector during the policy period of five years and create additional employment opportunities and to develop the State as a manufacturing hub, including space applications for both the domestic market and exports, he said.

The Minister, who piloted the policy, said the country's current market size of approximately USD seven billion is expected to grow and reach USD 15 billion by 2032 thus presenting an opportunity for defence electronics players to capitalise on.

“Karnataka contributes major share of 40 per cent of defence electronics systems/products. To give a boost, the A&D policy offers huge land and financial incentives packages for space, defence and aerospace manufacturers and other sub-sectors,” he said.

Nirani emphasised that electronics is the primary capability in modern warfare systems A and the growth in demand for electronics in the nation's aerospace and defence is driven by modernisation of weapon platforms, introduction of state-of-art weapons, impact of indigenisation and make-in-India initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022