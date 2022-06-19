Left Menu

2 crushed to death by car in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-06-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 20:16 IST
Two men were crushed to death by a speeding car in Banda area here, police said on Sunday.

Vipin (22) and Kaushal (23), residents of Udra village of Maksudapur on Banda-Bilsanda road, were having food on the roadside when the incident occurred, they said.

The car was coming from Bilsanda and crushed the duo, police said, adding that ythey died on the spot.

Sources said two people inside the car sustained injuries in the accident and have been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

