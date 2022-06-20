Left Menu

Russia says Lithuania transit ban to Kaliningrad 'unprecedented', vows response

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:07 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday called Lithuania's decision to ban the transit of some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad region "unprecedented" and vowed to respond.

Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods which are sanctioned by the European Union across its territory, which includes the only rail route between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea. Banned goods include coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Lithuania's move was "illegal" and said Moscow would announce its response in the coming days.

