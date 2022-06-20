Left Menu

Russia demands Lithuania lift Kaliningrad transit ban immediately

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Monday demanded that Lithuania immediately lift a ban on the transit of some goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The Russian foreign ministry told the Lithuanian envoy in Moscow that if cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of Russia through Lithuania was not restored, Moscow would respond to protect its interests.

Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods which are sanctioned by the European Union across its territory, which includes the only rail route between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea. Banned goods include coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

