Left Menu

HP: Cable car with 11 onboard gets stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, all rescued

One of the rescued persons told the media that all 11 tourists were from Delhi.According to Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma, another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people.A National Disaster Response Force NDRF team also reached the spot. Earlier, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said eight people were stuck in the timber trail due to some technical snag in the cable car.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:18 IST
HP: Cable car with 11 onboard gets stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, all rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven people were stranded for hours after a cable car was stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, officials said on Monday.

All of them were rescued after a six-hour-long operation, they said.

Eleven people were stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Solan as rescuers began bringing them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said.

All 11 tourists were rescued, the officials said, adding the incident was reported around 11 am.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the rescue operation was going on at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Solan. “I will also reach the site soon. Teams from NDRF and district administration are at the spot and all the passengers will be rescued,” Thakur said in a tweet in Hindi. One of the rescued persons told the media that all 11 tourists were from Delhi.

According to Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma, another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the spot. Earlier, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said eight people were stuck in the timber trail due to some technical snag in the cable car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022