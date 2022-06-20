Left Menu

Fairfax Financial to sell pet insurance operations to Germany's JAB in $1.4 bln deal

Fairfax Financial Holdings will sell its global pet insurance operations to JAB Holding, the private investment company of Germany's Reimann family, in a $1.4 billion deal, the companies said on Monday. JAB, which aims to bolster its pet insurance portfolio with the deal, is known for its investments in doughnut maker Krispy Kreme, in which its owns nearly 45%.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:55 IST
Fairfax Financial to sell pet insurance operations to Germany's JAB in $1.4 bln deal

Fairfax Financial Holdings will sell its global pet insurance operations to JAB Holding, the private investment company of Germany's Reimann family, in a $1.4 billion deal, the companies said on Monday. Fairfax, the Canadian investment company headed by well known contrarian investor Prem Watsa, will sell its interests in Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth Inc including all of their worldwide operations to JAB's pet insurance unit for $1.15 billion in cash and $250 million in seller notes.

As part of the deal, Fairfax will also make a $200 million investment in JCP V, JAB's latest consumer fund, which will include pet insurance as a core part of its portfolio. JAB, which aims to bolster its pet insurance portfolio with the deal, is known for its investments in doughnut maker Krispy Kreme, in which its owns nearly 45%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022