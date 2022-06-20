Left Menu

United Airlines expects fuel prices to stay high over long-term, says CEO

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:49 IST
United Airlines expects fuel prices to stay high over long-term, says CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Qatar

United Airlines expects fuel prices to stay high in the long-term, its chief executive said on Monday.

Scott Kirby, speaking to reporters in Doha, also said that based on current prices the airline's fuel bill would total $12 billion this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022