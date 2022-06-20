Left Menu

Cleaning staff at Amsterdam airport strike briefly over summer bonus pay

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Some cleaning staff at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport went on strike for several hours on Monday but flights were not impacted, a spokesman for their labour union said.

The striking workers were angry that they were not slated to receive the 5.25 euros per hour pay bonus that about 15,000 other workers at the airport have been offered, FNV union spokesman Joost van Doesburg told Reuters. The wildcat strike involved cleaning staff who are not directly employed by the airport but instead by agencies working for other companies like airlines and are not included in the bonus pay agreement, said the spokesman.

Schiphol is currently struggling with staff shortages that have led to a 16% reduction in passengers the airport will receive this summer.

Also Read: Amsterdam's Schiphol airport limits number of summer passengers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

