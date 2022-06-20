Left Menu

Five members of family killed in road accident in Punjab's Kapurthala

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:36 IST
Five members of a family, all residents of Ludhiana, died in a road accident on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Hamira village here on Monday, police said.

Two other family members injured in the accident have been admitted to the civil hospital in Jalandhar and their condition was stated to be serious, they said.

The police said the family was going to Amritsar to pay obeisance at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

When their car reached near Hamira, there was a traffic jam, to avoid it the driver took a detour but ended up hitting a tanker parked on a roadside resulting in death of five occupants of car and injuries to others, police said.

A relative who lost his kin in the accident and was moving closely behind the car in his own vehicle, in a complaint with the police, said that the accident occurred due to wrong parking of tanker with no parking lights on.

Police have registered a case against the tanker driver who fled after the incident.

