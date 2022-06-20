Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Investment Funds offloads Happiest Minds Technologies shares for Rs 105 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:06 IST
Morgan Stanley Investment Funds on Monday offloaded shares of IT company Happiest Mind Technologies Ltd for Rs 105 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Emerging Leaders Equity Fund sold 13,14,055 shares, amounting to 0.9 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 800 apiece, valuing the transaction to Rs 105.12 crore.

Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management LLP picked up 19,39,325 shares of the company.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies closed 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 821.65 on BSE.

As of March 2022, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds held a 1.24 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

