Trade Markets Review: Is Trade Markets's Software easy to navigate?

Trade Markets desktop trading platform offers users a sophisticated but easy-to-use trading platform with multiple indicators, adaptable connections, and a flexible user interface.

Users Can Easily Configure Connections and Accounts on Trade Markets Software.

To run Trade Markets's desktop app trading platform, configure a connection, understand account connection and connect to multiple accounts, users should:

Install Trade Markets desktop trading app.

Click and open the app.

Enter their details on the get connected pop-up Window to create their trading workspace; users who requested a demo account will be emailed an account credential they can easily punch in.

Charts, Order entries, and Market Analysis windows will then pop up on the trading workspace.

Users should then configure the workspace and add new accounts and other details.

To add a new account, users can select configure in the control center, select their preferred account provider from the list, and configure the account's private properties to their preferred details.

Users can also connect new accounts from the connection menu.

Understanding Trade Markets Software Connection Status

Users should understand the colors associated with the Trade Markets software connection status, shown at the bottom left corner of the control center.

Green: connected to account.

connected to account. Yellow: Connecting to users' accounts.

Connecting to users' accounts. Orange: Price Server Connection lost.

Price Server Connection lost. Red: Order Server Connection lost.

Order Server Connection lost. Black: Disconnected (Completely)

It's also possible for traders to connect with multiple accounts by selecting the secondary connection accounts from the connection menu.

Creating a New Chart

Creating a New Chart in the Trade Markets trading platform include opening a data series menu, adding an instrument, and configuring new charts timeframes.

Opening the Data Series Menu:

Traders should select new, then click on their preferred chart from the data series. They'd then add a trading instrument of their choice.

Adding an instrument:

Traders can add an instrument by scrolling through the list or simply typing the instrument's name.

Configuring a Timeframe:

Users can configure their preferred Time frame charts, instruments, and other trading tools from the configure drop-down menu.

Spawning Charts from Other Windows:

Users can create a new chart from the market analyzer, Market watch, Fx board, or Hotlist Window by right-clicking on any of these windows, selecting send to, and selecting charts finally.

How to Trade from Charts:

Trading on Trade Markets desktop app charts enable the chart trader to familiarize themself with Order Quick and Close and Reverse buttons.

After enabling the Chart Trader, traders can use any of the six Order Quick Buttons for quick buy and sell at market price.

Immediately after clicking the Order Quick Buttons, a red light indicates a short position, and a green light indicates a long position.

Close and Reverse buttons are directly below the Order buttons.

Close button: The close button closes all open positions and the best price and cancels any pending orders.

How to Submit Stop or Limit Order Entries in the Chart at Specific Price Points:

Traders should right-click on a trading chart they'd like to place an order to open the various order entries menu.

To fine-tune Order entries, they must enable the cross cursor to locate prices with precision.

After placing their orders, the trader can modify them by clicking on the specific order.

Traders can click the x next to the order to cancel a simple order.

next to the order to cancel a simple order. Users can also place the trading chart in hidden mode; hidden mode hides the interface while still keeping the orders running.

Understanding Position Display

Understanding position displays enables Traders to manage orders, close and open positions, submit orders at specific cash points and modify or cancel pending orders.

Trading CFDs, futures, or financial instruments is risky, and an investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial deposit while trading on Trade Markets.

Therefore, Trade Markets advises all users to only trade what they can afford to lose.

Trade Markets Trading Platform also includes:

A Market analyzer.

Advanced trade management tools.

Options for saving and loading workspaces and installing third-party apps or add-ons.

