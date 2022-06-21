Left Menu

Xpressbees extends same-day delivery service to 1,000 cities, towns for D2C brands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:13 IST
Ecommerce logistics provider Xpressbees on Tuesday said it has extended its same-day delivery service for D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands to over 1,000 cities and towns, which will help companies in expanding their online presence besides keeping their costs low.

''This is a natural extension of our existing capabilities to newer markets. Our platform processes millions of orders every month. We believe this (expansion to over 1000 cities and towns) will open opportunities for established brands looking to expand their online presence and upcoming D2C brands trying to grow their customer base,'' said Amitava Saha, Founder, Xpressbees.

The platform will help them increase delivery speed significantly while keeping the costs low, he added.

Xpressbees has extended same-day and next-day delivery services to 1000+ cities for D2C brands, the company said in a statement.

The Pune-based firm enables same-day delivery service across 51 cities covering over 1600 Pin Codes and next-day regional delivery service across 1000+ towns and cities through some 50 warehousing facilities.

The company has a presence across 3000+ towns and cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes. It delivers over 1.5 million packages per day through 100 plus hubs with over 3 million sq ft of warehouse capacity.

The platform is powered by Xpressbees' proprietary Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Order Management System (OMS), enabling a brand to service orders from its own website, orders from marketplaces, and any B2B orders received from its offline franchisees or B2B distributors from the same stock pool.

The orders received from customers are assigned to the nearest warehouse based on availability, speed of delivery and logistics cost to be incurred by the brand, as per the release.

Xpressbees became a Unicorn (a company valued at USD 1-billion or more) in February this year after it secured USD 300-million in Series F funding round led by Blackstone Growth, TPG Growth and ChrysCapital, among others.

