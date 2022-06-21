Left Menu

Tesla under pressure to boost wages to attract workers to German plant

Electric carmaker Tesla is having to raise wages to attract employees to its new manufacturing plant outside Berlin, a top German union said, warning of a looming pay dispute among the workforce there.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:53 IST
Tesla under pressure to boost wages to attract workers to German plant
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Electric carmaker Tesla is having to raise wages to attract employees to its new manufacturing plant outside Berlin, a top German union said, warning of a looming pay dispute among the workforce there. Recruitment at the company's so-called Gigafactory in Gruenheide, which began production in March 2022, is behind schedule, Birgit Dietze, a regional representative for IG Metall's branch for Berlin, Brandenburg, and Saxony, said in a statement.

"Tesla wants to have around 12,000 employees on board by the end of the year. In order to achieve this goal, the management will soon have to take the pay up a notch," Dietze said. Many interested in switching to Tesla "earn significantly more in their current jobs at other automakers," she added.

In order to attract talent, Tesla has already begun offering new hires more pay, which threatens to "damage industrial peace", according to Dietze, who said that the union had already received complaints about this. The resulting pay gap, which is said to amount to almost 20% among skilled workers, will only grow with upcoming collective bargaining talks, IG Metall warned.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022