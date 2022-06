June 21 (Reuters) -

* QATAR AIRWAYS WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND 15-20 ROUTES IN NOV - DEC TO ADJUST NETWORK, MANAGE INCREASE IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC DUE TO SOCCER WORLD CUP, CEO SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

