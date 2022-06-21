Left Menu

British union rejects Rolls-Royce's latest pay offer

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:13 IST
British union rejects Rolls-Royce's latest pay offer
  United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom

Workers' union Unite on Tuesday rejected aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce's latest pay offer, which included a 2000-pound ($2,455) cash lump sum to much of its British workforce, saying it still fell short of expectations.

"The revised offer still falls a long way short of the cost of living crisis claim submitted by our members and their expectations," a Unite spokesperson said via email. "Unite senior reps are in discussions to decide next steps." ($1 = 0.8147 pounds)

