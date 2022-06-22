Left Menu

Pornhub-owner MindGeek CEO, COO resign

A 2021 lawsuit alleged MindGeek violated federal sex trafficking and child pornography laws by allowing, and profiting from, its users posting pornographic videos featuring people under the age of 18. (https://reut.rs/3NePXTg) Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc in 2020 had suspended processing payments on Pornhub after a New York Times report found unlawful content on its website.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 04:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 04:47 IST
Pornhub-owner MindGeek CEO, COO resign

Pornhub-owner MindGeek said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Feras Antoon and Chief Operating Officer David Tassillo have resigned after more than a decade running the adult website company. The executives stepping down was planned since early 2022, MindGeek said, adding that both Antoon and Tassillo will remain shareholders of the company.

Luxembourg-based MindGeek, which also owns adult film production companies, has been embroiled in controversy in recent years. A 2021 lawsuit alleged MindGeek violated federal sex trafficking and child pornography laws by allowing, and profiting from, its users posting pornographic videos featuring people under the age of 18. (https://reut.rs/3NePXTg)

Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc in 2020 had suspended processing payments on Pornhub after a New York Times report found unlawful content on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022