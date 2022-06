Pornhub-owner MindGeek CEO, COO resign

Pornhub-owner MindGeek said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Feras Antoon and Chief Operating Officer David Tassillo have resigned after more than a decade running the adult website company. The executives stepping down was planned since early 2022, MindGeek said, adding that both Antoon and Tassillo will remain shareholders of the company.

Luxembourg-based MindGeek, which also owns adult film production companies, has been embroiled in controversy in recent years. A 2021 lawsuit alleged MindGeek violated federal sex trafficking and child pornography laws by allowing, and profiting from, its users posting pornographic videos featuring people under the age of 18. (https://reut.rs/3NePXTg)

Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc in 2020 had suspended processing payments on Pornhub after a New York Times report found unlawful content on its website.

