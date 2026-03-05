Left Menu

Rani Khedira Marks New Chapter with Tunisian National Team

Rani Khedira, brother of Sami Khedira, has switched from representing Germany to Tunisia in football. Eligible through his father, he’s set to play in the 2026 World Cup. Tunisia’s FA announced FIFA's approval for the switch. Tunisia is in Group F with Netherlands and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:20 IST
Rani Khedira, the sibling of former Germany international Sami Khedira, has changed sporting allegiances to represent Tunisia, the Tunisian Football Association confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old midfielder, currently with Union Berlin, was born in Stuttgart and previously competed at Germany's junior level without making a senior appearance.

Eligible to play for Tunisia via his Tunisian father, Khedira's switch has been officially sanctioned by FIFA, as announced by Tunisia's FA on Facebook. Tunisia is set to compete in the 2026 World Cup in North America within Group F alongside the Netherlands and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

