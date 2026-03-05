Rani Khedira Marks New Chapter with Tunisian National Team

Rani Khedira, the sibling of former Germany international Sami Khedira, has changed sporting allegiances to represent Tunisia, the Tunisian Football Association confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old midfielder, currently with Union Berlin, was born in Stuttgart and previously competed at Germany's junior level without making a senior appearance.

Eligible to play for Tunisia via his Tunisian father, Khedira's switch has been officially sanctioned by FIFA, as announced by Tunisia's FA on Facebook. Tunisia is set to compete in the 2026 World Cup in North America within Group F alongside the Netherlands and Japan.

