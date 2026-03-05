Nepal's Democratic Turnout: A Nation Votes Amidst Change
Nepalese citizens are voting in a significant general election amid heightened security. Over 18.9 million voters will decide the fate of 3,406 candidates for 165 seats and another 3,135 for 110 seats in the House of Representatives. This election follows the ousting of the Oli government by Gen Z protests.
On Thursday, Nepalese citizens flocked to polling booths across 165 constituencies, marking the start of a critical general election under tight security measures. This election is the first since Gen Z protests ousted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's government last year.
With over 18.9 million eligible voters, the nation is participating in the election of a new 275-member House of Representatives. Among the contenders, 3,406 candidates are vying for 165 seats via direct voting, while 3,135 candidates are pursuing 110 seats through proportional representation. Voting commenced at 7 am and will wrap up by 5 pm, with counting to begin shortly after.
The Election Commission's data reveal that 65 political parties are involved in this electoral process, with over 10,967 polling booths established. Following a two-day protest by Gen Z, which raised concerns such as corruption and governance, the political landscape has shifted. The recent changes saw President Ramchandra Paudel disband the House and appoint Sushila Karki as caretaker PM.
