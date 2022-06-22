Left Menu

Bengaluru-based startup GIVA, which sells silver jewellery, has raised funds from investors led by Aditya Birla Ventures to expand its business.In a statement, GIVA said it has completed a Series B round of funding led by Aditya Birla Ventures and A91 Partners, along with the participation of Sixth Sense Ventures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:47 IST
Silver jewellery startup GIVA raises funds from Aditya Birla Ventures, others
Bengaluru-based startup GIVA, which sells silver jewellery, has raised funds from investors led by Aditya Birla Ventures to expand its business.

In a statement, GIVA said it has completed a Series B round of funding led by Aditya Birla Ventures and A91 Partners, along with the participation of Sixth Sense Ventures. The company did not disclose the amount raised.

''Having achieved a revenue of Rs 100 crore in FY2021-22, the company plans to deploy the raised capital in driving channel expansion and further diversifying its range of beautifully crafted jewellery pieces to enter new categories,'' it added.

The startup, founded by Ishendra Agarwal, Nikita Prasad, and Sachin Shetty in 2019, offers an exclusive jewellery collection of rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. GIVA mainly sells products through online platform. It has established an offline presence also through its network of three exclusive stores in Bangalore. It has partnered with retail giants like Shoppers Stop and Reliance Trends for a national presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

