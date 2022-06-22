IPS Academy organises national HR conclave in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI/PNN): IPS Academy, one of Central India's premier educational institutions, organised a national HR conclave on the theme 'Riboneru Rebuilding - Opportunities and Redefined Notions on its campus in Indore. Addressing the HR Conclave, Dr Anurag Batra, editor-in-chief of Business World and the chief guest, said, "To become a successful leader, you have to stay away from the three Cs, i.e. complain, comparison and criticism." "Blaming others for their mistakes is not a good leader's sign."

Under the visionary leadership of its President Ar Achal Choudhary, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, IPS Academy has grown leaps and bounds. It boasts 16 colleges, 76 courses, 500 teachers, over 10,000 students, and a unique infrastructure spread over 60 acres of lush green terrain. Various institutes are housed in separate aesthetically designed buildings with state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-designed classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and qualified, skilled, and experienced faculties.

Batra said, "A good leader should always have an open mind. He should listen to others whether the person who speaks is a small or big personality. The mind should always be open to getting new ideas and feedback." Giving tips for becoming a successful HR professional, Batra stated that the correct planning and constant follow-up are crucial to success. If the team member is at fault, correct them; if their work is good, then appreciate them.

A panel discussion on the 'future challenges' was held at the conclave. The participants discussed that the young workforce is set to be decreased by 2035 due to the skewed sex ratio in the country. However, the retired employees must work extra time to fill the gap. Therefore, HR policies will have to be framed according to the needs and convenience of the elderly workforce. "If the employee is happy, then there will be business growth," said Dharmendra Jain, CFO and HR head at Yash Technologies. "The employee should feel that the company will stand by his side in times of crisis. There should be a culture where an employee can directly talk with the senior managers," said Dharmendra Jain, Chief Finance Officer and HR Head of Yash Technologies. Shastri PKV, Head of Global Delivery and Operations, Hexaware, was the special guest and Dharmendra Jain at the HR Conclave.

Mayur Satyavrat of Adani Airport Holdings, HR Anand Dhruv, Associate Director of NTT, Sahil Nair, and Associate Director of KPMG, Dr Ankita Singh, Global Head HR of Signex, Debashish Ghosh, CHRO, Barcadia, and many other personalities were the speakers. The guests were welcomed by placement head Rajiv Shukla. At the end of the conclave, the Event Organizing Committee Chairperson, Nihit Jaiswal, expressed his gratitude.

