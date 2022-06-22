Panoro CEO John Hamilton to attend African Energy Week 2022

John Hamilton, CEO of independent exploration and production company, Panoro Energy, will be attending and participating at African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com) 2022, Africa's premier event for the oil and gas sector, which will take place from 18 – 21 October in Cape Town. Representing one of the international majors driving upstream developments across Africa's leading hydrocarbon producing countries including Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, South Africa, and Tunisia, the presence and participation of Hamilton at AEW 2022 will be crucial for the discussion on African oil and gas market challenges and opportunities and the role independents such as Panoro Energy can play in boosting the continent's hydrocarbon energy developments.

Having spent over 25 years of his career in energy and upstream oil and gas financing, Hamilton will drive AEW 2022 dialogues around how Africa can address inadequate investments across the entire oil and gas value chain, boosting exploration and production. Insights from Hamilton will be vital at AEW 2022 as stakeholders look at developing a blueprint of how the continent can navigate through energy transition and investment-related challenges.

Moreover, with the COVID-19 pandemic posing further challenges to making energy poverty history, Hamilton's experience regarding African energy makes him an ideal participant regarding high-level discussions and meetings on how Africa can maximize the exploitation of its 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to address energy poverty, access, and affordability issues.

Hamilton has led Panoro Energy in a series of exploration, production and asset acquisitions across Africa. Under the leadership of Hamilton, Panoro Energy has recently secured an extension of the exploration and production contract for Block G with the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, was awarded an exploration license offshore Gabon in 2021, and expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of high-quality oil-producing assets offshore Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Tullow Oil.

Prior to his current role with Panoro Energy, Hamilton was the CEO of Latin American focused exploration company, President Energy PLC; Managing Director of oil and gas investment fund, Levine Capital Management; Chief Financial Officer for Indian oil industry firm, Imperial Energy PLC; as well as having worked in energy and financing with Dutch investment bank, ABN AMRO, where he spent 15 years within the bank's energy group. He is also non-Executive Director of renewable energy development firm, Magnora ASA and with Africa seeking to diversify its energy mix with a combination of oil, gas, coal, and renewables, at AEW 2022, Hamilton will be instrumental in any and all discussions on diversification and energy integration.

"The Chamber is honored to host John Hamilton at African Energy Week 2022 where the executive will, together with other African energy market stakeholders, investors, and regulators, shape Africa's own narrative of the energy transition," states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding that, "We commend the progress made by Hamilton and Ponoro Energy to boost investments across Africa's energy landscape. In October, Hamilton will share insights on how the continent can accelerate energy funding, exploration and output as we strive to make energy poverty history by 2030."

Under the theme, 'Exploring and Investing in Africa's Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,' AEW 2022 will host Hamilton in panel discussions around local content development, securing investments in oil and gas, and improving exploration and production across Africa's energy sector.

(With Inputs from APO)