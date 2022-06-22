Bank launches online SB account opening facility

The city-headquartered private sector Karnataka Bank on Wednesday launched online SB account opening facility through ‘video-based customer identification process’ (V-CIP). The facility enabled in the corporate website of the bank empowers prospective customers to open a savings account through online process and complete KYC verification through a video call at their place of convenience, a bank release here said.

The end-to-end paperless digital process leverages the bank’s application programming interface (API) that auto-fills the account opening form, validates PAN/Aadhaar number instantly and completes the know your customer (KYC) process through a video call.

Launching the facility, bank CEO and managing director M S Mahabaleshwara said the online SB account opening facility through V-CIP will take the customers’ experience to a new high as it reduces the turnaround time of account opening by eliminating the need of customer’s physical presence at the branch. While making the customer on boarding process more seamless and user friendly, the new facility will help to on-board new generation and young clients to the bank platform, he said.

The bank is now taking the digital initiatives to the next level by focusing on ‘KBL NxT’ concept under second wave of its transformation journey ‘KBL-Vikaas.’ Many more initiatives are in the offing to evolve the bank as the ‘digital bank of the future,’ Mahabalseshwara said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)