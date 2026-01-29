Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany, letter shows
Danone has recalled at least three batches of its Aptamil baby formula in Germany, a letter to a wholesaler showed on Thursday, as the French food producer scrambles to contain a scare over a toxin contamination that started with Nestle products.
In the letter dated January 26, Danone Deutschland asked wholesaler Alliance Healthcare to withdraw some batches of Aptamil produced between May and August 2025. The letter, published by online pharmacy Shop Apotheke, said it believes the wholesaler would have little or no remaining stock given that it had subsequently received deliveries of new products.
