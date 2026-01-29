Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany, letter shows

Danone has recalled at least ‌three batches of its Aptamil baby formula in ⁠Germany, a letter to a wholesaler showed on Thursday, as the French ​food producer scrambles to contain a scare ‍over a toxin contamination that started with Nestle products.

In the letter dated ⁠January ‌26, Danone ⁠Deutschland asked wholesaler Alliance Healthcare to withdraw ‍some batches of Aptamil produced between May ​and August 2025. The letter, published ⁠by online pharmacy Shop Apotheke, said ⁠it believes the wholesaler would have little or no remaining stock ⁠given that it had subsequently received deliveries ⁠of ‌new products.

