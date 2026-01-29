Left Menu

Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany, letter shows

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 23:11 IST
Danone has recalled at least ‌three batches of its Aptamil baby formula in ⁠Germany, a letter to a wholesaler showed on Thursday, as the French ​food producer scrambles to contain a scare ‍over a toxin contamination that started with Nestle products.

In the letter dated ⁠January ‌26, Danone ⁠Deutschland asked wholesaler Alliance Healthcare to withdraw ‍some batches of Aptamil produced between May ​and August 2025. The letter, published ⁠by online pharmacy Shop Apotheke, said ⁠it believes the wholesaler would have little or no remaining stock ⁠given that it had subsequently received deliveries ⁠of ‌new products.

