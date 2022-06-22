Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar N160 model at Rs 1.28 lakh
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched its new Pulsar N160 motorcycle model in India priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Pulsar N160 is built on the same new platform as the Pulsar 250 which was launched in October last year. It comes equipped with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), the company said in a statement.
It is powered by a 165cc engine delivering 16 PS of power and comes with features such as USB mobile charging, gear position indicator and distance to fuel empty readout, among others, it added.
Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President - Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said the Pulsar 250 launched on the new platform in October 2021, received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts and experts alike.
''We are excited to extend the new platform to the 160cc segment. The new Pulsar N160 packs an exciting proposition that is built to deliver the perfect street riding experience, he added.
