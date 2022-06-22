Cleanfix-Schevaran inaugurates Rs 110 cr unit in Mysuru
Switzerland-based Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG and Schevaran Laboratories' joint venture on Wednesday inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Mysuru, Karnataka, with an investment of over Rs 110 crore.
The JV - Cleanfix-Schevaran - will manufacture 20 types of machines ranging from the simplest to the ability to make complex robotics, according to a statement.
With an investment of over Rs 110 crore, Cleanfix-Schevaran 50,000 sq ft operational facility is expected to be one of the largest in the cleaning machine and equipment industry.
''This Indo-Swiss JV in manufacturing will pave the way for Cleanfix-Schevaran to emerge as a strong player in the cleaning equipment industry.
''We look forward to a growth that is not just sustainable but also responsible. There will be tremendous focus on automation and robotic cleaning which is really the need of the hour,” Cleanfix- Schevaran India Managing Director Alex Cherian Kumbukattu said.
Cleanfix-Schevaran is looking at positioning itself as a key provider of quality cleaning machines for a wide variety of customers by manufacturing products that specifically meet Indian needs.
