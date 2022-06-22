Left Menu

Allsec Technologies to merge with Quess Corp in all stock deal

Business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 22:47 IST
Allsec Technologies to merge with Quess Corp in all stock deal
  • Country:
  • India

Business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. Upon the scheme becoming effective, all the subsidiaries of Allsec will become subsidiaries of Quess.

''The Board of Directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp in their respective meetings held on June 22, 2022, have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which inter alia provides for the merger of Allsec into Quess (Scheme),'' the joint statement said. Public shareholders of Allsec will receive 74 shares of Quess for every 100 shares held in Allsec.

Allsec, with more than 400 clients across 37 countries, is a global leader in outsourcing solutions with expertise in providing digital business services and human resource outsourcing services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022