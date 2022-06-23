Lithuanian woman sentenced to prison in Danske Bank money laundering case - Danish police

Left Menu

A Lithuanian woman was handed four years and one month in prison by a Danish court on Thursday after pleading guilty to money laundering through Danske Bank's Estonian branch, Danish police said. The woman, who is already serving nearly four years in prison in a separate case of money laundering, will face deportation from Denmark after serving her sentence, the police said. ($1 = 0.9498 euros)

A Lithuanian woman was handed four years and one month in prison by a Danish court on Thursday after pleading guilty to money laundering through Danske Bank's Estonian branch, Danish police said. The 49-year old woman last week told a Copenhagen court that she helped launder around 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) via 40 limited partnerships, all of which had bank accounts in Danske Bank's now shuttered Estonian branch, between 2008 and 2016.

Danske Bank is separately being investigated by authorities in several countries after its involvement in one of the world's biggest money laundering scandals in which more than 200 billion euros ($211 billion) in suspicious transactions flowed through its Estonian branch. The woman, who is already serving nearly four years in prison in a separate case of money laundering, will face deportation from Denmark after serving her sentence, the police said.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

