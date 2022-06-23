Left Menu

Kia India inaugurates training centre in Kolkata

South Korean automaker Kia India on Thursday inaugurated a training centre in Kolkata for imparting soft skill and technical training with a special focus on electric vehicles EV to its dealership workforce across eastern and northeast regions.

South Korean automaker Kia India on Thursday inaugurated a training centre in Kolkata for imparting soft skill and technical training with a special focus on electric vehicles (EV) to its dealership workforce across eastern and northeast regions. Kia India is already operating three such facilities, each covering a 25,000 square feet footprint across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Faridabad, which it claims to have imparted more than 56,000 person-days training to upskill almost 10,000 dealer personnel.

Spread across 10,000 square feet of space, the latest centre, along with keeping customer convenience at the core of the company's service operation, also reinforces Kia India's emphasis on imparting world-class training to the dealership workforce, the carmaker said in a statement. The facility is equipped to handle soft skill and technical training, as well as with a role-playing area, body and paint, and EV repair training, it said. Realising the increased importance of digitising operations, the new training centre is fully digitised and can broadcast virtual training across dealerships, it added. Aligning with the new era of mobility and the shift to electric vehicles, the new facility is fully capable of training dealer staff to handle EV queries, enabling them to provide a hassle-free ownership experience to the company's discerning customers.

''Training and development have always been one of our core focus areas. Kia India has always prioritised upskilling personnel across different teams, such as after-sales, CRM, customer service, and technicians.

''Even before launching products in India, the company established three highly equipped modern training facilities to cater to customers with the best-in-class experience,'' said Yung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

The inauguration of the fourth training facility is again a reiteration of the company's commitment towards its people and customers, he said, adding that the new facility will offer easy access to Kia India's dealer personnel from the east and northeast regions, who used to come to Faridabad earlier for their training. Given the slew of disruptive products introduced by the company, as well as the stream of launches planned in the coming years, the Kolkata training centre will serve as a significant link in keeping service technicians and sales personnel up to date on the company's offerings, Kia India said. Besides, these training centres are optimised to conduct virtual training across the network, training about 2,500 dealer staff virtually during the peak pandemic, it said.

