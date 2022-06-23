Mafe Mobiles eyes Indian smartphone market, ropes in Chiranjib Sarkar as business head

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mafe Mobiles, one of the oldest home-grown Mobile phone brands in India is reckoning big in the Indian Smart Phone business. The company has roped in Chiranjib Sarkar as Business Head. At Mafe Mobiles, Sarkar's role will be to handle end-to-end operations, and grow the overall business including brand presence offline, online and distribution in the Indian and overseas markets. "I am confident that our superior quality products coupled with competitive pricing, will steer the Mafe Mobile business in the right direction and carve our rightful position in the Indian and Overseas telecommunications market," Chiranjib Sarkar, Business Head, Mafe Mobiles said commenting on the brand's growth plan.

Chiranjib Sarkar has more than two decades of experience in distribution, marketing and sales. In past, he has been associated with notable brands like Intex, PepsiCo and Ziox. Mafe mobiles have already sold more than 8.5 million-plus handsets in India and now majorly focusing in manufacturing under make in India policy with a significant presence in Mobile Handsets, Consumer Electronics and Mobile Accessories.

Mafe has a strong distribution footprint across Pan India catering to almost 30000 retailers. Planning to launch a series of Smart Phones and a new Smart Watch brand, the company is also increasing its production capacity from 12 lines (currently) to 16 lines. Saawariya Impex Private Limited, since its inception, has become one of the leading players to market of affordable mobile phones in India under the brand "Mafe". Serving customers and giving them the utmost value for their money has been the main aim. The market growth of Mafe mobile phones is currently more than 25 per cent per annum (CAGR).

Working in conjunction with the recent Indian Government policies of digitalization and Make In India projects, Mafe has established its manufacturing plant in Haryana with Best in Class manufacturing practices. The plant has a production capacity of around 250,000 units per Month. Mafe handsets pass through stringent processes for quality checks, the robustness of hardware, software, accessories and user interface. Mafe's integrated research and development unit works continuously for the establishment of high-quality standards and strives to innovate every process. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

