95% of Heathrow British Airways staff vote for strike - GMB union

Trade union GMB said on Thursday that 95% of British Airways workers at London's Heathrow airport who voted in a ballot have said they were prepared to strike, with the union warning of a 'summer of strikes' unless pay disputes are resolved.

"Industrial action dates will be confirmed in the coming days but are likely to be during the peak summer holiday period," GMB said.

