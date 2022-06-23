Left Menu

Dutch pension fund ABP to increase payouts for first time in a decade

ABP, the largest Dutch pension fund with 505 billion euros ($531.06 billion) in assets, on Thursday said it would increase payouts to pensioners by 2.39% next month - marking the first rise in more than a decade.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:32 IST
Dutch pension fund ABP to increase payouts for first time in a decade
  • Country:
  • Guyana

ABP, the largest Dutch pension fund with 505 billion euros ($531.06 billion) in assets, on Thursday said it would increase payouts to pensioners by 2.39% next month - marking the first rise in more than a decade. "This is a first step," fund executive committee chairman Harmen van Wijnen said in a blog post outlining the decision. Dutch inflation was up 8.8% in May from a year earlier.

Although the civil servants' fund's assets have declined in 2022 along with a sell-off in the value of its investments, its future liabilities have declined by an even larger amount due to rising interest rates, making the increase possible. The fund's coverage ratio is at 125%, up from 110% at the end of the 2021, and 93.5% in 2020. ($1 = 0.9509 euros)

Also Read: Dutch government will not sell land to Facebook parent Meta -ANP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022