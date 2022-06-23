British Airways should plan to minimise strike disruption - Downing Street

British Airways should make contingency plans to minimise disruption from strikes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday, after staff at London's Heathrow voted in favour of striking in a dispute over pay. "This is obviously a matter for British Airways and the unions and we would strongly encourage both to come together to find a settlement. We don't want to see any further disruption for passengers and strike action would only add to the misery being faced by passengers at airports," he told reporters.

"We expect BA to put in place contingency measures to ensure that as little disruption (as possible) is caused and that where there is disruption that passengers can be refunded."

