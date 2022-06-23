Left Menu

British Airways should plan to minimise strike disruption - Downing Street

British Airways should make contingency plans to minimise disruption from strikes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday, after staff at London's Heathrow voted in favour of striking in a dispute over pay. "This is obviously a matter for British Airways and the unions and we would strongly encourage both to come together to find a settlement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:34 IST
British Airways should plan to minimise strike disruption - Downing Street
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Airways should make contingency plans to minimise disruption from strikes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday, after staff at London's Heathrow voted in favour of striking in a dispute over pay. "This is obviously a matter for British Airways and the unions and we would strongly encourage both to come together to find a settlement. We don't want to see any further disruption for passengers and strike action would only add to the misery being faced by passengers at airports," he told reporters.

"We expect BA to put in place contingency measures to ensure that as little disruption (as possible) is caused and that where there is disruption that passengers can be refunded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022