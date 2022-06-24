'Miracle on the Hudson' pilot stepping down from international post
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 04:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 04:39 IST
C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, who rose to fame as the commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River in 2009 after hitting a flock of geese, said on Thursday he would be stepping down as U.S. envoy to a key international aviation group on July 1.
Sullenberger was confirmed in December as U.S ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization based in Montreal. He said in a statement that "relinquishing my role" was not an easy decision.
