'Miracle on the Hudson' pilot stepping down from international post

C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, who rose to fame as the commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River in 2009 after hitting a flock of geese, said on Thursday he would be stepping down as U.S. envoy to a key international aviation group on July 1.

Sullenberger was confirmed in December as U.S ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization based in Montreal. He said in a statement that "relinquishing my role" was not an easy decision.

