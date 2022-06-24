Juul appeals to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes

Juul Labs Inc on Friday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the Food and Drug Administration's order to take its e-cigarettes off the shelves in the United States, saying the move would cause "irreparable harm" to the company.

The once red-hot vape company has also been working with its legal advisers on options that include a possible bankruptcy filing if it is unable to get relief from the government's ban, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3zZKXiz) The FDA said on Thursday Juul failed to show that the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health, following a nearly two-year-long review of data provided by the company. Juul said it disagreed with the agency's findings.

In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Of Columbia Circuit, Juul asked for an administrative stay until the company can file a full briefing for an emergency review. The FDA declined to comment on Juul's filing, while Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Juul said the FDA's decision to block sales of its products was "extraordinary and unlawful", citing, among other things, the agency authorizing similar e-cigarette products made by competing manufacturers. BAT's Vuse Solo was the first e-cigarette to get the agency's clearance in October.

