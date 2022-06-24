Left Menu

Juul appeals to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes

Juul Labs Inc on Friday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the Food and Drug Administration's order to take its e-cigarettes off the shelves in the United States, saying the move would cause "irreparable harm" to the company. The once red-hot vape company has also been working with its legal advisers on options that include a possible bankruptcy filing if it is unable to get relief from the government's ban, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:55 IST
Juul appeals to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes

Juul Labs Inc on Friday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the Food and Drug Administration's order to take its e-cigarettes off the shelves in the United States, saying the move would cause "irreparable harm" to the company.

The once red-hot vape company has also been working with its legal advisers on options that include a possible bankruptcy filing if it is unable to get relief from the government's ban, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3zZKXiz) The FDA said on Thursday Juul failed to show that the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health, following a nearly two-year-long review of data provided by the company. Juul said it disagreed with the agency's findings.

In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Of Columbia Circuit, Juul asked for an administrative stay until the company can file a full briefing for an emergency review. The FDA declined to comment on Juul's filing, while Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Juul said the FDA's decision to block sales of its products was "extraordinary and unlawful", citing, among other things, the agency authorizing similar e-cigarette products made by competing manufacturers. BAT's Vuse Solo was the first e-cigarette to get the agency's clearance in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022