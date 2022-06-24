Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:56 IST
BEST launches public trial of e-bikes at key bus stops in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday launched a public trial of e-bikes at key bus stops in the city.

In a release, the civic-run transport body said that it is aiming to offer an end-to-end integrated transportation solution to people of Mumbai.

BEST is India's first bus transport operator to offer such integrated first and last mile services, it claimed.

The base fare for these e-bikes is Rs 20, with Rs 3 per km travelled and Rs 1.50 per minute, the release said.

''When bus passengers alight from the bus, they can use these e-bikes to travel to their final destination. E-bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas,'' the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

