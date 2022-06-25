Left Menu

Britain's BAE gets $12 billion U.S. contract related to ICBMs

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 03:42 IST
The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday awarded BAE Systems a $12 billion contract to support intercontinental ballistic missile systems.

Work related to the contract https://bit.ly/3OICaW7 is expected to be completed by the end of 2040, the defense department said, and will mostly take place at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. BAE was one of five firms competing for the contract.

