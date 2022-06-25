Britain's BAE gets $12 billion U.S. contract related to ICBMs

The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday awarded BAE Systems a $12 billion contract to support intercontinental ballistic missile systems.

Work related to the contract https://bit.ly/3OICaW7 is expected to be completed by the end of 2040, the defense department said, and will mostly take place at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. BAE was one of five firms competing for the contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)