Left Menu

Obtain valid pollution under control certificate or face action: Delhi govt to vehicle owners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 17:45 IST
Obtain valid pollution under control certificate or face action: Delhi govt to vehicle owners
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Saturday asked vehicle owners to obtain valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) to avoid penal actions, including disqualification of their driving licence for three months, in a move to control pollution in the national capital.

In a public notice, the Transport department said it will issue challans to those vehicles whose PUCC has expired. The challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which states that failure to possess PUCC may lead to imprisonment up to three months or fine up to Rs 10000 or both.

''They will also be disqualified to hold their licence for three months,'' it read.

The notice said that all those registered vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration should get their vehicles checked and obtain a valid PUCC to avoid fine.

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October to February, officials had said.

Vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk and such essential commodities will, however, be allowed, they said.

On June 15, the Delhi government had written to its neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, urging them to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter the national capital from October 1 in order to help control air pollution in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022